John “Jack” C. Toth, 83, of Oil City, passed away at Oakwood Heights on May 3, with his family by his side.

He was born on December 3, 1938 in Oil City to the late John and Bette Pennington Toth.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1956, Jack attended Edinboro University before enlisting in the US Air Force in 1960.

He was stationed in Washington DC and worked at the Pentagon as an Officer of Personnel.

On May 11,1963, he married Marilyn “Lynne” Lang, who continued to be his steadfast rock through 59 years of marriage.

They started their family in D.C. before returning to Oil City, where he lived the rest of his life.

Immensely proud of his community, he constantly looked for ways to contribute wherever he could.

He was a past member of the Jaycees, the Free and Accepted Masons, and the Oil City School Board.

He was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where over the years he served in many areas of ministry including Sunday School teacher, youth leader, head usher, and on numerous committees.

There were very few years of his adult life that Jack was not coaching baseball, football, or basketball, as well as officiating youth and college baseball and basketball games.

He considered it a special privilege to be able to mentor his cousin, Jodi Gault, from a young age and was very proud of her and her basketball accomplishments.

He was a baseball scout for the Baltimore Orioles while living in DC and, later, a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was honored to sit with his childhood idol, Stan Musial, during a game at Busch Stadium.

Jack was employed as a Risk Insurance Manager at Quaker State, where he traveled extensively throughout the United States building many life-long friendships along the way.

His interests were diverse and many.

He enjoyed playing softball, golf, and basketball; and he spent many Saturday afternoons in Beaver Stadium cheering on the Nittany Lions.

He liked to watch westerns, attend musicals, and strike up a conversation with both friends and strangers.

He had a great love of the outdoors; and especially enjoyed being at the river and railroad bridge, both of which he spent his entire life exploring.

But, most of all, he loved his family and never failed to tell each one how special they were and how much he treasured every minute spent together.

In 32 years, he rarely missed a sporting event, dance recital, or school program for his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynne; daughter Tammy Schneider (Titusville) and son Greg Toth (fiancé Jenny Hastings) (Franklin); grandchildren: Megan Toth and Brigitte Beauchat (Titusville), Dean (Kelcie) Toth (Washington DC), Alexa Schneider (St. Petersburg,FL), Stefan Schneider (Pittsburgh), and Marissa (Sean) Lee (Tanneytown, MD); great-grandchildren: Hadley Armstrong, Brynn and Owen Toth, and Hunter Lee; brother-and sister-in-law: Bill and Rhonda Lang, and Scott and Tracy Lang; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Toth; brother, Art Toth; sister-and brother in-law Susan and Robert Heinbach; and father-and mother-in-law, Wilbert and Catherine Lang.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, May 7 from 10-11:30 am.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am with Pastor Bruce Davis and Pastor Denise Mains officiating.

Interment will be at the Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary UM Church, 115 E. 1st. St, Oil City, the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or AseraCare, 12664 Rte 19S, Unit 1A, Waterford, 16441

