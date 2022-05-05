LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1962 in Butler, PA, the daughter of Carroll W. and Lorilee (Smith) Hooks.

LeAnne was a 1979 graduate of Union High School and was employed for over 20 years as a teller with Northwest Savings Bank in Rimersburg.

In 2011, she organized Kessa’s Blessings in honor of her daughter and as of 2021 they have raised over $100,000 for families in need.

LeAnne enjoyed decorating her home, gardening, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and following her grandchildren’s activities.

She treasured her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending her time with them.

Her memory will be cherished by mother, Lorilee Hooks of Rimersburg; her loving husband, Donald M. Rankin, whom she married on Nov. 11, 1978; her son, Kord Rankin and wife, Kaci of New Bethlehem; daughters, Kendra Minnick and husband Clint of Rimersburg and Karina Libecco and husband, Dustin of Rimersburg; and her grandchildren, Kiley Minnick, Kade Minnick, Bailey Smith, Braylon Beckwith, Briggs Beckwith, Kruz Libecco, Evie Libecco, Karson Rankin, and Karley Rankin.

Leanne is also survived by her sisters, Lisa C. Schiebel and Lanette T. Cicciarelli and husband, Lance all or Rimersburg.

LeAnne was preceded in death by her father; daughter, Kessa B. Beckwith, who passed away on April 10, 2013; and her brother, Brett Alan Hooks.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in LeAnne’s memory to Kessa’s Blessings, PO Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to LeAnne’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

