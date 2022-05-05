Man Accused of Stealing Farm Equipment in Pinegrove Township Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO.., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man accused of stealing farm equipment from a property in Pinegrove Township waived his hearing on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 34-year-old Benjamin Michael Bakker were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 4:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1– Defiant Trespasser – actual communication to the actor, Misdemeanor 3

He remains free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges were transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Detail of the case:

According to a criminal complaint recently filed in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office, a known man contacted Franklin-based State Police on Friday, April 8, reporting that someone had stolen items from his property located on Pinegrove School Road, Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Around 7:42 p.m. on April 8, PSP Franklin made contact with the victim who listed various pieces of farming equipment that were stolen from his buildings and items that were suspected to be stolen that were left within his barn. Along with these items was a receipt from Walmart, the complaint states.

The victim told police he suspected that Ben Bakker was the person responsible for the stolen items. He added that Bakker was staying at a nearby residence with his (the victim’s) niece. He also told police that he had issues with Bakker coming onto his property in the past and had advised him that he was not to be on his portion of the property, the complaint states.

Police then made contact with Walmart and provided them with information from the receipt that was found on the scene. Walmart told police that the card used for the purchase belonged to the victim’s niece. Walmart provided video surveillance of the transaction, and it showed Bakker making the purchase, according to the complaint.

On Saturday, April 9, troopers met with the victim and completed a consent to search form for the garage and shed on the property in which Bakker was staying. A search was conducted on the premises, and items that were reported stolen from the victim’s property were located within the garage, the complaint indicates.

Bakker was then taken into custody and transported to PSP Franklin, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on Saturday, April 9, at 8:25 p.m. in front of Judge Kirtland.

