Norma L. Wiser

Thursday, May 5, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mZlE3dbILf (1)Norma L. Wiser, 91, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on August 27, 1930 in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late Modesto and Pia Cappillini Sanesi.

Norma was a 1948 graduate of Sligo High School.

She married Merle E. “Bud” Wiser in 1961, who preceded her in death on October 16, 2000.

In her earlier years, Norma worked as a hairdresser.

She then became a homemaker and loved watching her granddaughter, Lauren.

Norma was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Norma is survived by her son, Mark Wiser of Clarion and her granddaughter, Lauren Thurau and her husband, Alec, of Moon Township; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Sanesi and Fosco Sanesi and her sisters, Louise Pierucci and Mary Decola.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Norma’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Entombment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Norma’s honor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


