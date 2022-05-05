Say What?!: Wild Rabbit Raids the Garden Section at Colorado Walmart Store

COLORADO – A shopper at a Walmart store in Colorado made an unusual discovery in the garden section — a wild rabbit feasting on the plants.

A video captured at the Walmart Garden Center in Colorado Springs shows the bunny blissfully snacking on plants displayed on a shelf.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.