Services Postponed for Karen Lee Shepard (née Kitner)

Karen Lee Shepard (née Kitner), 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 2, 2022 in her home.

NOTICE: Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial have been postponed from what was previously announced. Please continue to check here for updated service information as it becomes available.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

A full obit can be viewed here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.