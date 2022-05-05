SPONSORED: Memorial Day Sales Event Happening Now at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram
Thursday, May 5, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
The BIG Memorial Day Sales Event is on at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.
Get 0% financing for 48 months plus bonus cash on new Jeep Grand Cherokees, Jeep Renegades, Dodge Durangos, or Ram Pick-ups.
Shop out of the weather in their giant climate-controlled showroom and get more than ever for your trade.
Visit them on Main Street Clarion or clarionauto.com.
“And remember, nobody beats us!”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.