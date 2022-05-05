 

‘The Wizard of Oz’ to Debut on Friday Night at North Clarion High School

Thursday, May 5, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wizard of Oz Big 4 aFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT)Follow The Yellow Brick Road to Frills Corners this weekend as the students of North Clarion proudly present The Wizard of Oz.

(PICTURED ABOVE: The Big Four – Katie Bauer, Cole Anderson, Morgan Minich, and Kaine McFarland. Photos by Jackie Bauer.)

There will be three performances: Friday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students, and tickets will be sold at the door.

The cast includes elementary and high school students, as well as a student stage and tech crew.

The Wizard of Oz full cast and crew.

This year’s cast includes Morgan Minich as Dorothy; Kaine McFarland as the Scarecrow; Katie Bauer as the Tinman; Cole Anderson as the Lion; Kylie Disney as Glinda; Molly Ellenberger as The Wicked Witch of the West; Emily McCaslin as The Emerald City Guard; Parker Evans as The Wizard of Oz; Maggie Boehme as the Mayor of Munchkin City.

The play also features choreography by Abbey Barron and Taylor Sherbine.

North Clarion High School is located at 10439 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

The LEADS: Molly Ellenberger, Katie Bauer, Kylie Disney, Parker Evans, Emily McCaslin, Morgan Minich, Cole Anderson, and Kaine McFarland.

The Lullabye League Raquelle Cornecki, Sarah Dietz, Brianna Griebel, and Lydia Clark-Martin.

Mackenzie Melon, Taylor Sherbine & Emily Ion as a few of the Winkies.

Flying Monkeys: Ethan Hastings, Sofia Burns, Zoey Meck, and Natalie Kirkwood

The Leads and high school cast members as Ozians! Standing: Taylor Sherbine, Mackenzie Melon, Meagan Detar, Molly Ellenberger, Katie Bauer, Kylie Disney, Parker Evans, Emily McCaslin, Morgan Minich, Cole Anderson, Emily Ion, Shelby Faller and Sofia Wise. Seated: Lily Bell, Ryan Means, Kaine McFarland, Abbi Seaholtz, and Gwen Griebel. (Absent from Photo: Maggie Bohme.)

