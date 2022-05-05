YMCA Camp Coffman Summer Day Camp Registration Underway

CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA will be operating Summer Day Camp for youth ages six to twelve at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning May 31. Camp is held every week of summer, ending August 26. Registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp is now open through the Oil City YMCA and the Clarion County YMCA.

YMCA Summer Day Camp is a unique experience in outdoor adventure, horseback riding, hiking, crafts and games, fishing, boating, field trips, and nature experiences for children ages six to twelve. Theme weeks provide fun, new adventures each week.

A new Arts & Crafts Center has enhanced the camp program. Youth at camp participate in painting, craft making, and creative skills. The center was built in 2020 and is now open to all campers.

In addition to the Arts & Crafts Center, all children enrolled in Summer Day Camp will experience Farm Camp, a new innovative way to teach youth about food sources and farming techniques like growing vegetables and caring for animals. New to the farm are calves, piglets, a miniature donkey, goats, and sheep.

Children in the program will learn about animals and will be able to interact with feeding and animal care. Trips to the farm in Fertigs, PA will be taken throughout the week. The Y Farm is just a short five-minute bus ride from Camp Coffman.

The YMCA has partnered with Penn State Master Gardeners to grow vegetables and produce crops that will be harvested by campers. Children will learn about food, growing, harvesting, and selling vegetables. Children in the program will learn to prepare and eat foods grown at the farm.

Family Day at Camp Coffman

Family Day at Camp Coffman will be held on Sunday, May 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is by carload donation at the gate. All proceeds benefit the “Send a Kid to Camp” Program.

The event will include activities typically experienced by kids in the Summer Day Camp program. Children in attendance will get to ride horses, visit farm animals, climb and zipline (ages 8-12), do arts & crafts, enjoy a giant inflatable slide, play games, try fishing and boating, hike trails and cross the swinging bridge, and do a variety of fun activities.

An ice cream truck from The Meadows Frozen Custard will be serving treats.

The event will be held rain or shine.

2022 CAMP COFFMAN SUMMER DAY CAMP THEME WEEKS INCLUDE:

Week 1 – May 31-June 3 HELLO SUMMER Help us say “Hello to summer,” with a fun filled week of classic camp actives like fishing, boating, and horseback riding. Meet your counselors, make new summer friends, and have a blast while learning what camp is all about. FIELD TRIP: Farmer’s Inn

Week 2 – June 6-10 ABOVE AVERAGE ANIMALS Explore the world of “Above Average Animals” this week. Learn how a squirrel can fly, why a cheetah is so fast, and how much an elephant really weights. Campers will match their skills to a show case of above average animals. FIELD TRIP: TBA Week 3 – June 13 – 17 SUPER HEROES ACADEMY In addition to our traditional programming (archery, climbing, swimming, etc.), our campers will practice their super skills in preparation to battle the forces of chaos and save our camp. FIELD TRIP: Altitude Trampoline Park

Week 4 – June 20- 24 SPORTASTIC From all American sports, to sports from around the world! Take this week to learn teamwork, sportsmanship and some new sport skills while having a blast. FIELD TRIP: Hasson Dek Hockey & Two Mile Run Park Swimming Week 5 – June 27 – July 1 GOING GLOBAL We invite our campers to “visit” the countries and cultures from all around the Globe. Sports, Songs, Games and Food from around the world will be shared as we learn and grow together. FIELD TRIP: Seneca Lanes Bowling

Week 6 – July 5-8 HOLIDAY HOOPLA Celebrate a new holiday all week long! Enjoy ornament making for Christmas, a costume contest for Halloween and sending out Valentine’s Day kindness. FIELD TRIP: Clarion AMC Movies Week 7 – July 11-15 SHARK WEEK Based off the extremely popular discovery channel special! Learn all about the different types of sharks at our very own shark academy while enjoying shark themed games and treats. FIELD TRIP: Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium

Week 8 – July 18-22 COLOR CRAZE Rainbows, tie dye, and experiments. Color craze is a week-long colorful science week! FIELD TRIP: Titusville Skating Rink Week 9 – July 25 – 29 MONSTER BASH Monster bash means Monsters Inc., the loch ness monster and all of the silly monsters in-between. Join us for our spookiest week of summer day camp. Who knows, you might even turn into a monster with a little monster makeover. FIELD TRIP: Pymatuning Spillway and Beach

Week 10 – August 1-5 BRILLIANT BUILDING Open your mind to a whole new level of building. Join us this week for a new take on basic building with activities that challenge the mind and camper’s creative side. FIELD TRIP: Building Projects & Swimming at the Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA Week 11 – August 8-2 CAMP CHEF Our young chef’s learn how to prepare and cook kid friendly foods this week. We concentrate on learning why the body needs food nutrition to keep active and healthy FIELD TRIP: Kid Chef Cooking Class & Swimming at YMCA Week 12 – August 15-19 MYTHICAL MAGIC Escape to a world of magic and mythical creatures. Get to ride a Pegasus, and battle fire breathing dragons all while on your quest to save camp. FIELD TRIP: Kennywood Trip Week 13 – August 22 – 26 SO LONG SUMMER As sad as we will be to see summer come to an end, we have big things planned! Enjoy the last full week of summer vacation with your favorite day camp activities. One last week to take in all Camp Coffman has to offer. NO FIELD TRIP

Camp Coffman is located at 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, Pa.

More information about the program is available at www.campcoffman.com. Registration forms are available at www.campcoffman.com/resources.

Children are grouped by age and will make friends and create lifelong memories under the direction of awesome camp counselors who care about them and believe in their potential. The Summer Day Camp program begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Extended care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA. Transportation is provided from the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA child care centers.

Summer Day Camp fees are comparable to child care costs. YMCA Members pay just $168.00 for a five-day week or $142.00 for a three-day week. Non-member fees are $195.00 for a five-day week and $167.00 for a three-day week. Financial aid is available based on income. Extended care and transportation are included in the weekly fee. There are no separate registration fees.

For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram.

YMCA Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and Younger Days Child Care.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, Younger Years Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

