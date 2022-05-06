 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, May 6, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers. High near 56. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers. Low around 48. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 53. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.


