C-L High School to Debut ‘Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch’ on May 13

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone Junior/Senior High School will debut “Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch” on Friday, May 13.

Performance dates are Friday, May 13, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, May 15, at 1:00 p.m. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the performance, and tickets will be sold at the door for $5.00.

Students featured in the cast are Maya Shook, as Anna Belle; Victoria Beichner, as Mabel; Regina Snyder, as Lydia; Camden Coleman, as Peter; Kaylin Fitzgerald, as Judy; McKayla Carlson, as Esther; and Jada Runyan, as Maud.

All seating is general admission. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased until May 12 in the Clarion-Limestone High School office. Any tickets not purchased in that time frame will need to be purchased at the door on the evening of the performance.

Annabelle Broom is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Synopsis of “Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch”

How does a girl in her mid-centuries keep her youth? It isn’t easy, especially when she has to wear the dark, dusty, ill-fitting clothes of her trade. Despite this, Annabelle Broom does what she can to keep up with the fashion. She tints her hair with berries, ties pink ribbons on her broomstick, uses lizard-liver lotion on her skin, and reads “Harpie’s Bazaar” magazine regularly.

Since all these interests dismay her sister witches, Mabel, the president of the Witches’ Union, gives Annabelle an assignment to test her devotion. Annabelle is to frighten two lost children. Instead, she is charmed by the children and decides to take them home since it’s much too damp in the forest for them. The girls at headquarters are mighty upset by this turn of events and plan to boil the three in castor oil.

Now, of course, witches don’t exist if you don’t believe in them, and the children don’t believe in Annabelle’s sisters. This takes care of the girls of the International Sisterhood of Witches. But Annabelle, who did a good deed by leading the children safely home, gets her pink dress and becomes a most bewitching witch, indeed!

