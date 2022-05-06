Clarion Borough Council Approves Bidding for Softball Field Improvements

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Improvements are on the way for the softball field at Paul A. Weaver Park as the Clarion Borough Council agreed to publicly bid the contract.

The motion came during the council’s regular monthly meeting, held on Tuesday, May 3, at the Clarion Free Library.

The renovations include the installation of a gravel warning track along the outfield fence, a rock-padded entranceway, equipment upgrades, and other work on the outfield.

“Some time ago, when we expanded the fence outward, we included ground with topography slope in the back,” Public Works Foreman Todd Colosimo said. “It’s dangerous to run on, so we’re going to level the field, we’re going to re-sod the field, not replant, but re-sod the field…We think the fence will be temporarily removed, but place back in the same spot when it’s done.”

Also on the agenda was the announcement of National Night Out slated for Tuesday, August 2, on Main Street in Clarion. This annual community-building campaign is part of the National Association of Town Watch that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in communities throughout the nation.

“It’s a night to bring local law enforcement and hopefully other first responders to have a night to reach out for the local youth in the area,” Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said. “I received approval from PennDOT to close Main Street that night. We’re going to re-direct the traffic so we can have our event right on Main Street.”

Main Street will be lined with food vendors, live music, giveaways, and many activities for the youth, such as face painting and games.

“The kids can interact with the police and try to bridge that gap if they don’t feel comfortable. We can hopefully have a good night, and they can start to trust your local police. Hopefully, we can all come together,” Peck said.

In other business, council:

– Accepted the resignation of Justin C. Miller as a part-time police officer effective April 6.

– Approved to re-advertise August council meeting from August 2, 2022, to August 3, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library.

– Tabled Agreement to Settle Regency Commons Associates, LP, Tax Appeal.

– Approved Resolution #2022-465, a resolution establishing a tax bill fee for the Clarion Borough Tax Collector.

– Approved to ratify drawdown request to Clarion County for the final Main Street Improvements Project Invoices: Main Street Lighting, and EADS Group.

– Approved permission to ask Clarion County to drawdown CDBG for wages from December 27, 2021, to April 22, 2022, and Engineering expenses.

– Approved payment to Terra Works for a contract regarding multi-site Storm Sewer Project, contingent upon receipt of necessary submittals.

– Approved permission to complete modifications to the FFY 2017 and 2018 CDBG programs to make use of the remaining 2017 CDBG project funding and permission for Clarion County to submit the modifications to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

– Approved permission to publicly bid Clarion Borough South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project.

– Approved authorization to the EADS Group to Redesign the Tippin Drive Component of the Multi-Site Storm Sewer Project.

– Approved letter of support for the Clarion Multi-Generational Park Project.

