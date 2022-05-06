Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Dream Cheesecake

Light and creamy, this lemon cheesecake recipe is just the thing for a spring day!

Ingredients

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons butter, melted



1/4 cup sugar

Filling:

4 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

2-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

10 drops of yellow food coloring, optional

5 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°. In a small bowl, combine cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar. Press onto the bottom and 1 to 2 in. up the inside of a greased 10-in. springform pan. Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in cream, lemon juice, flour, lemon zest, extracts, and, if desired, food coloring. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust. Return pan to baking sheet.

-Bake 55-65 minutes or until the center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool for one hour. Refrigerate overnight. Remove sides of the pan.

