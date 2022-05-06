Danny R. Parson, 62, of Franklin, PA., passed away at his home on Thursday May 5, 2022 after an extended illness.

Born Aug. 31, 1959 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Patricia A. Fox Parson and the late Robert G. Parson.

Danny graduated from Indian River High School in New York.

He was employed for many years as a prison guard and later worked at the Cranberry Walmart in Loss Prevention.

He was married on Aug. 20, 1994 in Watertown, NY., to the former Sarah J. Patterson, and she survives.

Danny enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his children.

In addition to his wife and mother, both of Franklin, he is survived by two sons: Wayne Bloss & his companion Jojo Carollo of NY, Robert Wood & his wife Missy of NC; 2 grandchildren: Trystan and Skye.

He is also survived by his brother: Dean Parson & his wife Erin of FL and his sister, Sandy Parson & her companion Jim Greenthaner of St. Mary’s.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother Timothy Parson.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

