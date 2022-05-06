1887 Project Aims to Restore, Improve Historic Foxburg Golf Course

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Renowned golf historian and architect, Ron Forse, principal in Forse Golf Design, recently presented his initial observations of the Foxburg track, as well as design concepts to the boards, members, and public of the Foxburg Country Club and Foxburg Golf Preservation, Inc.

A total of 60 guests attended the formalities on Saturday, April 30. The event was catered by The Emlenton Brew Haus of Emlenton, Pa. Board members enjoyed a round of golf and camaraderie during an afternoon golf scramble.

Foxburg Golf Preservation contracted Forse to prepare architectural plans for the preservation and restoration of the historic golf course. Foxburg Country Club, was founded in 1887 and is the oldest golf course in continuous operation in the United States.

Forse discussed the rarity of Victorian golf architecture and the opportunities he sees for Foxburg to become the nation’s purest representation of a course from that period.

“You have something here that is very rare and unique,” Forse said. “Golfers from around the country look for golf courses that provide architecture that excites. By restoring the course with its Victorian features such as chocolate-drop mounds, clay tee boxes, square greens, original bunker designs, and restored tree plantings, Foxburg will become a sought-after golf destination.”

Andrew Rapp, chair of the newly formed public charity, The Foxburg Golf Preservation, announced a goal of $2 million to support the project, named The 1887 Project.

According to Rapp, the project consists of:

– Course restoration and improvement of greens, tee boxes, fairways, and architectural features. ($800,000.00 to $1,000,000.00).

– Irrigation system, including new water storage tank, pumps, distribution lines and automated control system. ($60,000.00 to $100,000.00)

– Maintenance facility and equipment upgrades ($200,000.00)

– Endowment to support programming, equipment, technology, and personnel. ($1,000,000.00)

After the announcement, Mr. Larry Adams, Board Member of The Foxburg Golf Preservation and Mr. Robbie Foust of the Foxburg Country Club Board of Governors signed the official Memorandum of Understanding between the two entities to make everything official.

Bruce Whitehair, vice chair of Foxburg Golf Preservation, said that the boards, members of the Club, and general public, have generously provided cash gifts and indicated gift intentions and estate bequests that support nearly half of the initiatives.

Vaughn Halyard, owner/producer of Story Lounge Media, and board member of Foxburg Golf Preservation, told of the impact that improved golf architecture manifested during his chairmanship of the restoration of the Donald Ross designed Cedar Rapids Country Club.

Halyard said, “You can be historically accurate, but Mr. Forse must have the license to deliver a visually entertaining and compelling golf experience. There is no value in attempting to memorialize a fossil.”

The restoration of the Cedar Rapids Country Club golf course has made the course a Top 100 golf course, according to golf.com and Golf Digest.

Gary Whittington, Managing Partner of Whittington, Beavers and Hubbard Accounting Firm, Odessa, TX, and board member of Foxburg Golf Preservation, spoke of the personal impact the course has had on him and his family as reason for the creation of a $100,000.00 challenge match to encourage donations.

Named the Carr-Whittington Challenge, gifts greater than $1,000.00 will be matched from his fund. Mr. Whittington’s spouse, Mary is a Foxburg native. They reside in Corpus Christi, Texas and are proud parents of Ryan, Ashley and Amanda. Jeff Carr, Woodlands, Texas, is a former Foxburg resident and Club Champion.

The next phase of the Foxburg 1887 Project is to continue building the capital for the needed restoration. It is difficult to determine when the project will commence at this point, but it is expected to be scheduled within the next three to five years.

Foxburg Country Club is located at Harvey Road, Foxburg, Pa.

Contributions to the 1887 Project can be mailed to Foxburg Golf Preservation, 1887 Project, PO Box 326, Foxburg, PA 16036. Checks may be made out to The Foxburg Golf Preservation (EIN 85-4259726), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible.

Visit www.1887project.org or email us at [email protected] for inquiries or additional information.

