Hearing Continued for Area Man Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl has been continued.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old Joshua Edward Craft, of Adrian, Armstrong County, that was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on April 27 was continued and will resume on May 25 at 9:00 a.m. in Armstrong County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen presiding.

Craft faces the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1



– IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (two counts)– Agg. Ind. Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3– Ind Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (three counts)

He is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to Kittanning-based State Police, it was brought to the attention of the state police that the victim, a known, 14-year-old female, had made sexual assault allegations against Joshua Craft.

Through the investigation, it was determined that over the course of several years, Craft had been sexually assaulting the victim.

Police say Craft forcibly raped the victim against her will.

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s office approved the above-listed charges on April 14, 2022.

Craft was arraigned on April 14, 2022, at 12:10 p.m. in front of Judge Owen.

He was placed in the Armstrong County Jail on April 14, 2022, on $50,000.00 monetary bail and released on April 22 after a surety bond was posted by a professional bondsman.

