Hearing Continued for Man Who Allegedly Left Photographs of Male Genitals on Vehicles in Monroe, Paint Townships

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a man who reportedly left photographs of male genitals on vehicles in Monroe and Paint Townships was continued on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 67-year-old Jeffrey Walter Bechtold, of Trafford, Westmoreland County, Pa., that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, at 1:15 p.m. was continued and will resume on May 31 at 10:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court:

– Sell Obscene/Sexual Materials, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Summary (two counts)

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on February 21, a known woman reported to Clarion-based State Police that someone had placed an obscene photograph on her vehicle while parked at the Clarion Mall on November 26. The woman related that the picture consisted of male anatomy parts.

The complaint states that the PSP Clarion Trooper discovered that a police information report was filed on November 20 which consisted of an incident with similar circumstances. The incident occurred at the Country Fair Gas Station in Paint Township, Clarion County.

On December 13, 2021, the PSP Clarion Trooper obtained the Country Fair surveillance video for the incident that occurred on November 21. The video depicted a white male operating a blue Chevrolet Silverado. The male is observed exiting his vehicle and placing a photograph on the vehicle belonging to a known woman. Through the man’s vehicle registration, the trooper was able to identify him as Jeffrey Walter Bechtold. The woman related that the item left on her vehicle was a polaroid-type photograph of male anatomy parts, according to the complaint.

On January 12, the trooper interviewed Bechtold at PSP Clarion barracks. During the interview, Bechtold reportedly admitted to placing explicit photographs on people’s vehicles. He said he found a wallet that contained pornographic pictures of male and female anatomy parts. Bechtold said that he kept the female pictures for himself and placed the male photos on female vehicles, the complaint indicates.

He reportedly admitted that he placed two photographs on two separate vehicles. He described the locations as being the Clarion Mall parking lot and the Country Fair Gas Station, the complaint notes.

