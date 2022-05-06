Knox Man Accused of Stealing Dirt Bike in Tionesta Area, Attempting to Sell Its Parts Due in Court on Tuesday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Knox man who is accused of stealing a dirt bike in Tionesta Township and then trying to sell its parts is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 19-year-old Isiah James Byers is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 9:30 a.m. in Forest County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller.

Byers faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2



– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a theft that occurred around March 26 at a residence along Red Brush Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a reported theft of a dirt bike at the above-described location on Saturday, March 26, around 9:17 p.m. The specific location where the crime was committed was inside a large, two-story barn, which is located next to the residence.

Police interviewed the victim, who stated his 2002-2003 Yamaha YZ-80 dirt bike was missing from his barn. He related the bike is routinely operated by his children and in good working condition. He then explained that his brother discovered that Isiah Byers was in possession of a dirt bike. The victim told police that for approximately a year or two, he allowed Byers to stay at his residence periodically; however, they have not talked since. The victim explained Byers was not given any permission to be on the property or to use his personal belongings. He added that he contacted Byers. According to the victim, Byers was hesitant and short with his answers. Eventually, Byers admitted to the victim that he took the dirt bike, according to the complaint.

The victim then told Byers to return the bike immediately or he was going to call the police. Several hours passed, and Byers had still not returned the bike. The victim then contacted Byers again requesting the bike be returned immediately. Byers explained he had transported the bike to Erie and was in the process of retrieving it, the complaint states.

Two days later, police followed up with the victim, who explained the bike was returned by Byers on March 28. The victim explained the dirt bike was not in good working order and parts were damaged. He stated that he believes Byers attempted to strip the bike for parts and sell them in Erie, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, police contacted Byers on March 27, around 3:30 p.m., and explained they were investigating an incident involving a stolen dirt bike. Byers then began to discuss the incident and explained that approximately a week or so ago, he went into the victim’s barn and took the bike. Byers could not give a specific date or time, other than it being dark outside. Byers stated, “taking the bike was completely stupid.” Byers admitted to riding the bike and did not intend on selling it. He also related that he transported the bike to Erie so his parents would not see it.

Byers was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller.

