86-Year-Old Venango County Woman Scammed Out of $20K

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an 86-year-old Franklin woman was recently scammed out of $20,100.00.

Around 4:54 p.m. on April 20, troopers from PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Rocky Grove Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered that an unknown person had scammed the victim – an 86-year-old Franklin woman – out of $20,100.00.

According to police, the victim was tricked into purchasing gift cards and providing the information to the unknown subject.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.