Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Summer’s High Horse-Powered Fun

Hearing the roar of engines and seeing mighty horsepower on display is a fun way to spend a summer evening. In Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region, we have motorsports galore to enjoy this year.

Dirt Track Racing

Hummingbird Speedway located between Reynoldsville and Falls Creek has been owned and operated by legendary motorsports promoter Louie Caltagrone since 1964. This family-friendly racing facility is in action on Saturday nights from May through October and now features a new wheelchair-accessible viewing platform. Here are some 2022 schedule highlights at “The Bird”:

Hummingbird Speedway

May 28 Summer Series National Truck and Tractor Pulls

June 4 BRP Modified Tour

June 11 Al Connor Memorial for Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Touring Series

June 24 Mid-Season Championships

July 16 BRP Modified Tour

July 23 Fan Appreciation Night/Louie’s Birthday Bash

July 30 Grady’s Decision Night/$3,000 to win Late Models

August 6 Ina’s Memorial Pro Stock Shootout

August 27 Season Championships

September 10 Spider Barnett Memorial

October 1 Battle at The Bird Demo Derby & 100 lap Enduro

The racing community is buzzing at the reopening of the former Sportsman’s Speedway in Knox, PA as Knox Raceway for the 2022 season. Schedule highlights for the inaugural season at the track include:

Knox Raceway

May 14 Controlled Chaos Demolition Derby

May 21 Spring Showdown Truck & Tractor Pulls

June 17 RUSH Sprints & 75 lap Enduro

July 2 Sid Unverzagt Sr. Memorial Race for BRP Modified Tour

July 24 Big Mav Classic-Allegheny Sprint Tour

August 21 Sprints & Pro Stocks

September 11 Sprints & Pro Stocks

Drag Racing

May 21 Cameron County Mud Run in Emporium

June 19 St. Marys Airport Drag Races

July 24 St. Marys Airport Drag Races

September 11 St. Marys Airport Drag Races

ATV/UTV Rides

May 21-22 Tour de Forest Spring ATV ride in Marienville

May 28 Olympic Club Make-A-Wish ATV Ride in Reynoldsville

June 4 Ride into Summer’22 ATV Ride at Elk County Riders in Kersey

October 1-2 Tour de Forest Fall ATV Ride in Marienville

Fair & Festival Fun

Local county fairs are filled with sights, sounds, rides, displays, food, and family fun. Motorsports dominate the tracks events and pack the grandstands.

Here are some upcoming events this summer:

Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair (June 20-25) Track events include “Old School” compact car demolition derby, compact car Enduro race, dirt bike & ATV drag races, championship compact car demolition derby, and a mud bog.

Wolf’s Corners Fair (July 3-9) Fair week events include a huge demolition derby, antique tractor pull, and ATV drag races. Other notable events are the May Madness Demolition Derby on May 7 and the annual Fall Brawl on September 16 & 17.

Jefferson County Fairgrounds (July 17-23)

May 14 Renegade Monster Trucks

July 18 Truck & Tractor Pull

July 19 Truck & Tractor Pull

July 21 Mud Bog

July 23 Demolition Derby

Clarion County Fair (July 24-30)

July 25 Amateur Drag Racing

July 26 Truck Pull

July 28 Compact Car Demo Derby

July 29 Tractor Pull

July 30 Full-Size Car & Truck Demos

Knox Horsethief Days (August 13-20)

The event features side-by-side lawn tractor and push-mower races and the always entertaining bed races.

Elk County Fair (August 9-13)

August 10 Mini Sprint Cars

August 11 Keystone Mini Rod Tractor Pulls

Find a complete list of events happening in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com/Events.

