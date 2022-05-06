Pitcher Perfect! Tommy Smith Tosses Second Perfect Game in Clarion-Limestone History in Win Over North Clarion

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9)– Tommy Smith pitched the second perfect game in Clarion-Limestone baseball history, retiring all 15 batters he faced as the Lions defeated North Clarion, 12-0, in five innings on Thursday afternoon.

(Tommy Smith struck out 10 in throwing a perfect game for Clarion-Limestone/photo by Diane Lutz)

“I was hitting my spots today, and all my pitches were working for me,” said Smith. “I just felt really good today.”

C-L (6-4 overall) was helped by four Wolves’ errors, along with four wild pitches, which led directly to runs.

“In all fairness, North Clarion was missing a few of their key players due to illness or whatever reason,” said C-L coach Todd Smith.

The Lions racked up 11 hits on the day, led by a 3-for-3 effort from Jordan Hesdon. Tommy Smith and Logan Lutz each hit a double. Smith, Bryson Huwar, Jesse Siwiecki, and Kohen Kemmer each drove in a run.

“We have a lot of guys who can hit,” said Todd Smith. “We have a young group, and they are all gaining a lot of experience this season.”

C-L scored a run in the first when Tommy Smith reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball, and then scored on a wild pitch.

Nick Aaron and Corbin Coulson started the second inning with singles. Coulson would be erased at second on a fielder’s choice ground out by Jake Smith. Aaron would score when the relay to first base went wild. Kohen Kemmer added an RBI single while Tommy Smith drove in a run with a double for a 4-0 lead after two.

C-L would add three runs in the third on a wild pitch and a pair of throwing errors to increase the lead to 7-0.

The Lions put the game away with a five-run fourth inning to push the lead to 12-0.

Smith pitched five innings striking out 10. The only ball hit out of the infield turned out to be a fly out to right field in the fifth inning.

The other batted balls put in play were a ground out to first, a ground out that deflected off Smith to Huwar for a ground out, and another ground out to Huwar at shortstop, who made a strong throw to first.

“This was our eighth game in 10 days, so it’s been tough trying to sort out our pitching while trying to keep everyone fresh,” said Todd Smith.

KARNS CITY 6, CRANBERRY 2 – After falling behind 4-2 early, the Gremlins rallied with a run in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth to escape Pullman Park with a win.

Karns City led 2-0 after one on a fielder’s choice groundout by Mallick Metcalfe and an RBI single by Michael Neff.

Cranberry, though, chased Metcalfe with a run in the second and three more in the third.

Cole Sherwin relieved Metcalfe and struck out seven in five innings of work. He gave up one unearned run.

Meanwhile, the Gremlins were able to surge ahead thanks to an error in the fourth.

Sherwin added an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth.

Karns City managed just three hits in the victory.

Cranberry had nine hits in the loss.

A-C VALLEY/UNION 4, KEYSTONE 2 – Ryan Cooper was strong again on the mound, striking out 14 in seven innings and ACV/U took the lead for good on a bases-loaded walk by Zeke Causey.

Aidan Sell got the loss for the Panthers, striking out eight, but walking five in 3 1/3 innings.

Cole Henry and Drew Keth each had a pair of hits for Keystone.

Sebastian Link doubled for A-C Valley/Union (8-5).

SOFTBALL

Noel Anthony doubled, tripled, and scored two runs as Clarion edged Redbank Valley, 3-2.

Jordan Best also tripled and drove in two runs and Payton Simko had an RBI for the Bobcats, who led 3-0 through five innings.

Redbank Valley scored a pair of runs off Simko in the sixth on a two-run double by Jenna Bailey.

But Simko, who struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter in the win, stranded Bailey on base to end the threat.

Mackenzie Foringer got the loss. She struck out eight and gave up three runs, only one earned, in six innings.

Paytin Polka had a pair of hits for Redbank.

KEYSTONE 15, A-C VALLEY 4 – Leah Exley and Natalie Bowser both homered as the Panthers rolled.

Exley, who also got the win in the circle, was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Bowser was 2-for-3 and knocked in a pair.

Gabby Wolbert also had two RBI, Sydney Bell doubled and Bella Black tripled for Keystone.

Avah Burke doubled and singled and Mackenzie Parks had two hits for A-C Valley.

KEYSTONE 16, BROOKVILLE 0 – In the Panthers’ second game of the day, Bowser tossed a no-hitter and homered again.

Bowser was 3-for-3 with four RBI.

Bell also had a big day with three hits and two RBI.

Bowser struck out three in the four-inning no-no.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.