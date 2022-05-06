Rebecca “Becky” Ann Baker, 89, of Franklin passed away on May 4, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, Oil City.

Born on August 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Gladys (McChestney) Daye and was raised by her grandmother.

She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Becky married the love of her life, James Lewis Baker on December 2, 1955. Jim preceded her in death on December 4, 2016 leaving a void in her heart and life.

She was retired after 25+ years of service at Polk Center.

Becky enjoyed gardening and doing yard work especially mowing her yard.

Being outside was the highlight of her day, she loved soaking up the sunshine and taking the grandchildren on golf cart rides.

She was very invested in her favorite soap opera, Days of Our Lives; she never missed an episode!

Every Saturday you could find her in the kitchen baking pastries and other baked goods.

She loved getting out of the house by taking drives and enjoyed traveling in the motor home to Wolf’s Camping Resort with her husband, Jim.

Her family was her whole world, raising three generations.

Through the years, she attended Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church and Fox Street Church of God.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, Mike Baker and his wife, Marcy of Franklin; her daughter, Carly Rebecca Kelly Baker of Franklin; her grandchildren, Taylor Michael Baker, Shannon Marie Beers, Jeffrey Scott Beers and Anakin James; and her great-grandchildren, Gage, Ethanyal, and Briella.

In addition to her parents and husband, Becky is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cindy Sue Baker; her daughter, Deborah Ann Baker; her granddaughter, Jamie Rebecca Kelly; her brothers, Richard Day and Leland Day, Jr.; and her sister, Mary Lou Haylett.

As per Becky’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Becky will be laid to rest with her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Becky’s memory to American Alzheimer Foundation, www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate or Humane Animal Rescue Pittsburgh,1101 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, www.givebutter.com/humane-animal-rescue.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Becky’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.