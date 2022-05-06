Christina Sterner Joins Rossbacher Insurance Group
CRANBERRY, Pa. – Rossbacher Insurance Group is pleased to announce the addition of Christina Sterner as an Insurance Agent and Quality Control Specialist at their Cranberry location.
Christina comes to Rossbacher with a diverse background, specializing in customer service and operations.
In her former finance role, she spent over five years creating meaningful relationships with her customers to ensure that products met their individual needs. Her main focus will continue to be based around helping customers make educated and financially-sound decisions to protect their families and assets.
As an independent agent, Christina has access to a variety of insurance companies to help clients meet their insurance needs. Christina is looking forward to the opportunity to serve her previous customers by customizing the right insurance program to help protect what matters most to them.
Christina resides in Oil City. She earned a A.S. in Nursing from Clarion University. She is a member of the Venango Chorus Community Choir.
Rossbacher Insurance Group, with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095.
