YMCA Summer Soccer Program Registration Announced

CLARION, Pa. – YMCA Summer Soccer is a popular program for youth in Clarion County. Each year hundreds of children from ages four to 12 participate in the program.

The YMCA Summer Soccer Program begins July 16 and runs through August 20 at the Clarion County Park. Games are held on Saturday mornings and practices will be held one weeknight per week with volunteer coaches.

Christian values, sportsmanship, and equal playing time are key components of the YMCA Summer Program. YMCA values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility are emphasized along with soccer fundamentals.

Registration for Summer Soccer is ongoing through July 10. The fee is $25.00 for Y members and $45.00 for non-members. All players will receive t-shirts.

Register online or stop at the YMCA to register in person.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. The YMCA is closed on Sundays from Memorial weekend through Labor Day weekend.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

