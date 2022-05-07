A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before noon. High near 56. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

