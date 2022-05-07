Carl Bialo, 88, of Oil City passed away Friday May 6, 2022 at his home.

Born March 10, 1934 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Karol & Caroline Dypka Bialo, and was raised by George Owens, due to his fathers passing.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Marines.

He was married on Feb. 26, 1955 to the former Helen M. Fink and she preceded him on Nov. 23, 2018.

Carl had worked as a trackman on the railroad for Pennsylvania, Conrail and CSX.

He enjoyed bowling, baseball and taking casino trips.

Carl also enjoyed trains and his polish pittbull Blaze.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Carl also belonged to the Polish National Alliance, the Eagles and the Pulaski Clubs.

He is survived by 6 children: Carol Snyder & her husband Denny of Utica, Carl “Butch” Bialo of Oil City, Mike Bialo & his wife Sue of Rocky Grove, Michele Farren & her husband Dan of Oil City, David Bialo & his wife Jody of Oil City, Matthew Bialo of Oil City; and the following grandchildren: D.J. & Terena, Jason & Heather, Brittany & Tim, Ian & Allison, Lily, Danny, Montana, Tia & Joe, Jozie & Nic, Gunner, Kadence and James. 14 Great Grandchildren also survive.

Carl is survived by two sisters: Phyllis Thurau of Oil City and Georgeanne Meany of Seneca, and a sister in law Barb Marsh of Oil City.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary Oleszek, Mickey Timko, Stella Jez, Caroline Wiltanger and Jane Walerick brothers Matthew Bialo , and George Lewachowicz

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller, presiding.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to Precious Paws.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

