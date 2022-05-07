Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Steak House Soup

This hefty soup is sure to satisfy your guests!

Ingredients

1/4 pound beef tenderloin, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

1/4 cup chopped onion



1/4 teaspoon salt2 teaspoons olive oil1-1/2 cups cubed peeled Yukon Gold potatoes1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth1/4 cup steak sauce3/4 teaspoon chili powder1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

-In a large nonstick saucepan, saute the beef, onion, and salt in oil for 4-5 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Stir in the potatoes, broth, steak sauce, chili powder, cumin, and cayenne. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Garnish with parsley.

