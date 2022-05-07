Cynthia “Cindy” Kaylor, 59, of Harrisville, passed away May 5, 2022 at Grove City Medical Center.

Cindy was born April 26, 1963 in Grove City.

She was the daughter of John and Joyce McBride Gilmore.

Cindy graduated from Franklin High School.

She married Terry Kaylor on June 26, 1981 and together had a daughter Tiffany.

Cindy had previously worked at County Market in Grove City as a deli clerk and also at the underground mines in Boyers for USIS in the imaging department.

Cindy loved spending time playing games and spoiling her grandchildren with treats and whatever else she could buy them that their little hearts wanted.

She loved to cook a big meal for her family and always had delicious baked goods for dessert.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory, her husband Terry Kaylor, her daughter Tiffany Welton and her husband Mike, her mother Joyce Stevens and her husband Calvin, her step sister Chrissy Schreffler and her husband Dean, the lights of her life, her grandchildren Aubrey, Leland, Colton and Ella Welton, her sister-in-law Joyce Riddle and numerous cousins and extended family also survive.

Cindy was welcomed into heaven by her father John Gilmore, her granddaughter Amelia Welton, her father and mother-in-law Robert and Catherine Kaylor, brother-in-law Mike Riddle, her maternal grandparents Lucille and Nelson McBride and numerous aunts and uncles.

Family will welcome friends and family Monday, May 9, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Chapel on Hill Assembly of God, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton PA 16373 at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Peters Chapel Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

