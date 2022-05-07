Ida M. “Mickey” Cubitt LaPlaca, age 100, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 4, 2022.

She was born on January 31, 1922 in Franklin, PA, a daughter of the late George and Ada (Luton) Cubitt.

Mickey was a homemaker and cared for her family.

She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Franklin, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph, five brothers and five sisters.

Mickey is survived by her daughter, Sandra Postman of OH; and four sons, Robert Poloski, of FL, George Poloski of OH, Richard Poloski of FL, Daniel Reeves of OH; two granddaughters, Shelley (Jon) Weber, and Wendy Poloski, both of FL; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Sarah Reed Senior Living and Robin Weislogel for the wonderful care that they provided to her.

Services will be private and are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., at Powell Ave. Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

