 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames

Saturday, May 7, 2022 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-u6Yf8sWr6AK4yRonald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on his 80th birthday.

Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942 to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.

He graduated in 1960 from Oil City High School followed by becoming a Clarion University Graduate.

Ronnie was also an Eagle Scout.

He was a special education teacher with the Erie School District for 33 years and was one of the founders of the Erie Special Olympics.

He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Sandrock Ames; his daughter-in-law, Deborah Jackson Ames; son-in-law, Stephen Brown; his best friend, Dr. Loren Prichard; and his trouble making neighbor, Bert Davis the third.

Ronnie is survived by his children, Leeann Brown, Loren Ames and Nicole Ames; one brother, Greg Ames (Cathy); one sister, Kathy Woods (Don); his loving grandchildren, Shayne Clark, Perry Ames, Isaac Clark(Emily), Marissa Miller (Cody), Ismael Rodriguez Jr. (DeShauna), Aliyah Rodriguez (Isaiah), Carmen Rodriguez(Jean), DeJesus Rodriguez, Jada Ames, Christian Keiper, Zakariah McKay, and Karina Rose; 18 great-grandchildren that were his whole world, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 11 am conducted by Rev. David Hills.

Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 148 West 21st Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.dusckasfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.