Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on his 80th birthday.

Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942 to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.

He graduated in 1960 from Oil City High School followed by becoming a Clarion University Graduate.

Ronnie was also an Eagle Scout.

He was a special education teacher with the Erie School District for 33 years and was one of the founders of the Erie Special Olympics.

He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Sandrock Ames; his daughter-in-law, Deborah Jackson Ames; son-in-law, Stephen Brown; his best friend, Dr. Loren Prichard; and his trouble making neighbor, Bert Davis the third.

Ronnie is survived by his children, Leeann Brown, Loren Ames and Nicole Ames; one brother, Greg Ames (Cathy); one sister, Kathy Woods (Don); his loving grandchildren, Shayne Clark, Perry Ames, Isaac Clark(Emily), Marissa Miller (Cody), Ismael Rodriguez Jr. (DeShauna), Aliyah Rodriguez (Isaiah), Carmen Rodriguez(Jean), DeJesus Rodriguez, Jada Ames, Christian Keiper, Zakariah McKay, and Karina Rose; 18 great-grandchildren that were his whole world, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 11 am conducted by Rev. David Hills.

Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 148 West 21st Street, Erie, PA 16502.

