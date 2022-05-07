Services Planned for Marcia K. Maul

Marcia K. Maul, 85 of Oil City, PA., passed away Tuesday morning March 15, 2022 in her home, on a beautiful spring day.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 14 at 1:00 P.M. at the Faith Baptist Church in Seneca.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A full obituary can be found here.

