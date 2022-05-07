Three-Star General Recognizes Ross McGinnis Posthumously at Keystone High School

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Three-Star Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais recognized Medal of Honor recipient Ross McGinnis posthumously during an assembly at Keystone High School on Thursday, May 5.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

“I would have never passed up the opportunity to visit Keystone High School, in this community, to pay my respects to the community and the McGinnis family and to honor Specialist Ross McGinnis’ service to our nation, his sacrifice, and also his legacy. I’m very honored, and I’m very humbled to be here,” Lieutenant General Gervais said.

Ross McGinnis’ sacrifice to our nation occurred on December 4th, 2006.

He was manning his gunner’s turret in a convoy of six Humvees traveling down a narrow street in Eastern Baghdad when an insurgent tossed a fragmentation grenade onto his vehicle. He tried to deflect it, but it got past him and entered the battle-locked vehicle which had four more men inside.

He yelled “Grenade!” when it landed, but the men inside the vehicle asked where it was. He responded, “It’s in the truck!” and moved to exit as he was trained to do; however, he realized that the men inside were trapped and unprotected from the coming blast. As a result, he dropped into the hatch and quickly pinned the grenade between his back and the radio mount, absorbing all the lethal fragments. He died instantly. Only one of the four men was hospitalized as a result of the blast; he suffered damage to his arm and leg requiring extensive surgery.

Ross was buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia.

He was awarded the nation’s highest award for valor, the Medal of Honor. He was also awarded the Silver Star for his actions.

Read more of Ross’ story here: Ross Andrew McGinnis: Fallen Hero

Gervais explained the impacts his legacy left behind.

“Ross McGinnis did something extraordinary, something heroic, something born out of a love for his team,” she said. “He acted not in accordance with the training. See, we train a lot and he knew what he had to do, and he knew what he had to do instinctively.

“He knew that his training told him that he needed to evacuate that vehicle, but he didn’t do that. He did not evacuate that vehicle. He did not follow his training. Instead, he assessed the situation, he realized that the four other team members were in danger, and he sacrificed himself by lying on top of a grenade in order to save the lives of his brothers in arms.”

“So you ask yourself, what would lead the youngest member of his unit to take this selfless, courageous act?” she asked. “I would offer that it was the trust he had in his teammates. The bond that’s born in serving in a team with a higher purpose, and it is because of the love and passion he had for his team and serving his country.”

Gervais assured the students, as well as the community, that Ross McGinnis will never be forgotten. His actions will always be remembered nationwide.

“We know that this loss is a heavy burden to bear for the McGinnis family, this community, and for our country. So, mom and dad, friends and also the community here, I can only imagine the hole that is in your heart. It must be wider than all of the oceans combined and not a minute, nor a second goes by that you don’t think of Ross and you miss him dearly. He is your son, he is from your hometown, and he is your hero.”

Gervais assured the audience that Ross was part of their Army family and that he is their hero, along with our nation’s hero.

“We are so grateful and we thank you for sharing Ross with us and allowing him to pursue his lifelong dream of serving his country as an American soldier.”

Following the speech, Gervais recognized a pair of Keystone students, Caleb Edmonds and Hunter Shook, who will be entering the service following high school.

“I just wanted to welcome you to the team,” Gervais told the boys. “I look forward to serving with you and you guys are going to crush it.”

Additionally, Keystone High School was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation, on behalf of TRADOC, for dedication and commitment to the development of our nation’s most precious asset, our youth.

Gervais assumed the duties as the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Deputy Commanding General/Chief of Staff on May 28, 2021, becoming the first woman to lead as the deputy commanding general and chief of staff.

(VIDEO: Watch Gervais’ speech on Ross McGinnis.)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.