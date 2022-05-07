Milosevich Announces Democratic Write-In for PA 15th Congressional District

LEWISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Mike Milosevich, of Lewisburg in Union County, is a write-in Democratic candidate for the PA 15th Congressional District in the May 17 primary election.

Milosevich (pictured above)–who was born, raised, and educated in central Pennsylvania–is completing his 35th year in business as an environmental consultant and contractor.

“For over 40 years I have helped Pennsylvania businesses and industries solve problems, remediate land for purchase, sale, and finance,” Milosevich said. “Our goal is more than 1,000 eligible write-in votes.”

Milosevich stressed his following beliefs:

– Integrity: supports integrity and holding elected officials accountable for their actions and upholding their oath of office;

– National Security Defense: supports a strong, ready, and modern military and our allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO);

– Economy and Jobs: supports a strong economy to make a stronger America and strives for creates long-term jobs with quality pay and benefits. Hard work deserves good returns;

– Education: supports early and good public education with more access to vocational and community education opportunities;

– Environment: supports protecting our environment with the preservation of land, water, sustainable agriculture, and hemp; and

– Energy: supports energy efficiency with sustainable and renewable energy as we transition from the use of non-renewable sources of energy.

There are no Democratic candidates for the PA 15th Congressional District on the official ballot.

Incumbent Glenn Thompson is running unopposed for re-election on the Republican ballots.

“No elected official should go unchallenged,” Milosevich stated.

