Truck Crashes into Concrete Barrier in Richland Township, Area Man Injured

Saturday, May 7, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a crash that occurred on Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, on Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 44.8, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2017 Peterbilt truck operated by 76-year-old C.E. Tanner, of Clintonville, was traveling around a right curve in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, and impacted a concrete barrier with its front left.

Tanner suffered suspected minor injuries, but he refused transport, according to police.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.


