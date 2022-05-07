 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Warsaw Township VFD Partners With Abraxas I at Hazen Flea Market

Saturday, May 7, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Hazen - Abraxas IHAZEN, Pa. (EYT) – Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department members are partnering with Abraxas 1 Youth and Family Services at Hazen’s Flea Market’s kitchen.

Warsaw Township VFD and Abraxas 1’s female residents, of Marienville, have collaborated over the last decade to run the kitchen.

This has been a long-term community service project that was started by the late Carol Sprague, with her caseload of residents, as a way to allow her girls to practice their responsible living skills while learning the importance of volunteer work in the community.

Through trust and cooperation, Abraxas 1 anticipates this partnership to continue in the foreseeable future.

Hazen Flea Market Schedule:

– Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5
– Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3
– Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7
– Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4
– Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2

For more information on Abraxas 1, visit their website: https://abraxasyfs.org/abraxas-1.html.

For more information on the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WTVFC15.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.