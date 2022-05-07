Warsaw Township VFD Partners With Abraxas I at Hazen Flea Market

HAZEN, Pa. (EYT) – Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department members are partnering with Abraxas 1 Youth and Family Services at Hazen’s Flea Market’s kitchen.

Warsaw Township VFD and Abraxas 1’s female residents, of Marienville, have collaborated over the last decade to run the kitchen.

This has been a long-term community service project that was started by the late Carol Sprague, with her caseload of residents, as a way to allow her girls to practice their responsible living skills while learning the importance of volunteer work in the community.

Through trust and cooperation, Abraxas 1 anticipates this partnership to continue in the foreseeable future.

Hazen Flea Market Schedule:

– Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5

– Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3

– Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7

– Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4

– Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2

For more information on Abraxas 1, visit their website: https://abraxasyfs.org/abraxas-1.html.

For more information on the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WTVFC15.

