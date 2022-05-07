William H. Conn, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Born December 24, 1936 in Oil City, he was the only child of the late Dr. Harry D. and Ann MacDowell Conn.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1954, Bill went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Penn State Behrend.

Bill worked in engineering for Penelec in Oil City before beginning a 32 year career in the Engineering Department for Joy Manufacturing Company.

After retiring, he owned and operated Fence Post Farms with his wife Marge where they raised pure bred Charolais cattle.

On September 28, 1976, he was married to the former Margaret A. “Marge” Stoudt and she survives.

Mr. Conn had been a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served on the finance committee and administrative council, and was previously an Ordained Elder and moderator of the finance committee at Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of Myrtle Lodge 363 in Franklin, a member of Venango Lodge of Perfection and New Castle Consistory, and a member of Zem Zem Shrine.

Bill served on the board of directors for the Franklin Y.M.C.A. and was a life member of Franklin Lodge #110 B.P.O.E. Elks.

He also belonged to Ducks Unlimited, the Ruffed Grouse Society, Safari International, and the Franklin Conservancy Sandycreek.

He was a life member of Wildlife Forever, the North American Hunting Club, and the National Rifle Association.

Bill was a member of the Izaak Walton League of America and enjoyed shooting at the local club.

He was a firearms enthusiast from sport shooting to studying ballistic profiles to reloading, Bill loved all things firearms.

His greatest love and endeavor after retirement was for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation where he was a life member and was involved in environmental enhancement, fund raising, and PA elk herd enhancement.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Mark Conn of Warren, and Adam Conn; a son-in-law, Rick Downing of Oil City; four grandchildren, Sarah Gray and her husband Jeremy, Katie Downing, Kristen Conn, and Haley Conn; three great grandchildren, McKella Gray, Asher Gray, and Noah Wilhite; a special niece, Christine Sanford and her husband Greg of Oil City; and his favorite daughter-in-law, Melissa Conn Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Martha S. Conn and Marla E. Downing; and two step children, Dean R. Flockerzi and Sue Ann Flockerzi.

Friends will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Franklin Y.M.C.A. at 111 West Park Street, Franklin, PA 16323

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

