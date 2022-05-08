A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.