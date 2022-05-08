All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: William Kitchen
William Kitchen served our country in the United States Army.
Name: William Kitchen
Born: November 30, 1955
Died: April 15, 2022
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
William Kitchen was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was laid to rest in the New Rehoboth Cemetery.
