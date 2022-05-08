 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Cabbage Rolls

Sunday, May 8, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe is fairly simple and will be the best cabbage rolls you’ve ever tasted!

Ingredients

1 medium head cabbage
1-1/2 cups chopped onion, divided

1 tablespoon butter
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) of Italian stewed tomatoes
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
1 cup cooked rice
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1/4 pound bulk Italian sausage
1/2 cup V8 juice, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook cabbage in boiling water for 10 minutes or until outer leaves are tender; drain. Rinse in cold water; drain. Remove 8 large outer leaves (refrigerate remaining cabbage for another use); set aside.

-In a large saucepan, saute 1 cup of onion in butter until tender. Add the tomatoes, garlic, brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the rice, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, and remaining onion and salt. Crumble beef and sausage over mixture and mix well.

-Remove the thick vein from cabbage leaves for easier rolling. Place about 1/2 cup meat mixture on each leaf; fold in sides. Starting at an unfolded edge, roll up the leaf to completely enclose the filling. Place seam side down in a skillet. Top with the sauce.

-Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 1 hour. Add V8 juice if desired. Reduce heat to low; cook 20 minutes longer or until rolls are heated through and a thermometer inserted in the filling reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


