Featured Local Job: Mental Health Deputy Administrator

The Clarion County Mental Health Department currently has an opening for a Mental Health Deputy Administrator.

POSITION: Mental Health Deputy Administrator- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $37,440.00-$48,040.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: April 29, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: May 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: Three years of professional-level experience in the field of mental health; and a bachelor’s degree; or an equivalent combination of experience and training.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is responsible professional work involving mental health program planning, program development, program implementation, and analysis. The employee serves as Clarion County’s liaison to all Mental Health Service providers under contract to the county. This position works closely with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) Regional Field Office, Licensing, the Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization, local governing authorities, the County MH/DD Administrative Office, and all contracted MH service providers associated with the MH needs of county individuals in the oversight and monitoring of services in order to assure adequacy and quality of care.

In addition, the employee supervises the CASSP Coordinator and Forensic Liaison provides County oversight of the Base Service Unit (Crisis Intervention, Intake, Behavioral Health Court, PATH, SAP, DIC) as well as PEER, Psych Rehab, and DCORT). Considerable initiative and independent judgment are required.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

