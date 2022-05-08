 

Nancy Daugherty Passes Insurance License Exam

Sunday, May 8, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Nancy License Exam A(2)
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate our very own Nancy Daugherty on passing the PA Property & Casualty Insurance License exam on Monday, May 2.

Nancy is a customer service representative at the Clarion branch. Nancy studied hard to pass this exam to further her knowledge of the insurance industry. She is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team.

Please give Nancy and the rest of the team a call for your insurance needs!

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!

Nancy License Exam azz


