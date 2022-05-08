Fryburg Mayfest’s ‘Heroes Among Us’ Parade Set for May 28



FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest’s “Heroes Among Us” Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

Registration starts at 1:15 p.m. on Old Fryburg Road, off State Route 157.

The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.

Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses

Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses, of West Sunbury, will be leading the parade with their Percheron Team honoring the fallen soldiers with their horse-drawn hearse and will carry our veterans in their white carriage.

To learn more about Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses, click here.

Wendell Schwab – Grand Marshal of the 2022 Mayfest Parade



Wendell Schwab: One of the area’s unsung Heroes–a Farmer

Wendell was born on January 6, 1930, and lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus, Pa. After graduating from Shippenville High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

He and his wife Dottie were blessed with six children.

Wendell drove coal truck in his earlier years and then became a full-time dairy farmer. He hauled cattle to the auction until he retired at age 90.

Wendell has restored many old tractors and is currently working on a 1930 Allis Chalmers. Many have seen him pulling his 1937 John Deere “Johnathon” at Wolf’s Corners or driving it in the Mayfest parade, where he has received trophies.

Known for always having a smile on his face, Wendell remains in his family home which he shares with his son Jeff, granddaughter, and four of his great-grandchildren.

Wendell is a loving Papa to 10 grandchildren and Great Papa to 15 soon to be 16. He considers himself to be richly blessed with the life God has given him.

Additional Information

Parade Guidelines:

– For safety reasons, if your entry is giving candy, please “hand” the candy, do not throw it from your entry.

– Anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet while riding a horse, ATV, bicycle, or motorcycle.

– No one participating in the parade will be allowed to have drugs or alcohol in their possession. Anyone in possession of drugs or alcohol will be banned from this and future parades.

– No inappropriate language or inappropriate behavior is permitted.

For additional information regarding registration, call Mark Beichner at 814-221-9043.

The “Heroes Among Us” Parade is sponsored by the FUN Bank and Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

2021 Fryburg Mayfest Parade Winners

– Best Appearing Fire Engine–Shippenville VFD

– Best Appearing Fire Tanker–Knox VFD

– Best Appearing Rescue Unit–Farmington FVC

– Best Appearing Brush Unit–Tionesta VFD

– Best Appearing Commercial Float–First, Rolling Hills Metal; Second, FUN Bank

– Best Appearing Organizational Float–First, Holstein Club; Second, Girl Scouts

– Best Appearing Family Float–Shott’s Family Mini’s

– Best Appearing Pre 1970 Vehicle–1930 Model A, Dave Kaye

– Best Appearing Horse Hitch–Misty Lane Farms

– Best of Show Theme Entry–Misty Lane Farms

– Oldest Parade Entry–1930 Model A, Dave Kaye

– Farthest Distance Traveled–Civil Air Patrol, Lawrence Co.

