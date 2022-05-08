 

State Police Calls: 13-Year-old Girl Accused of Assaulting 64-Year-old Woman

Sunday, May 8, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police CarCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Illegal Firearm Sale in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an attempt to illegally purchase a firearm.

Police say the incident occurred on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 1:29 p.m. on December 27, 2020.

Police say the suspect attempted to purchase a firearm when not permitted to do so.

The investigation continues.

Assault in Monroe Township

State Police in Clarion investigated a simple assault incident that occurred around 10:57 a.m. on April 16, 2022, on Commerce Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim is a 64-year-old Clarion woman, and the arrestee is a 13-year-old Clarion female.

Due to the age of the arrestee, no further information will be released.

Terroristic Threats in Knox Borough

PSP Clarion are investigating a terroristic threat incident that occurred on East Penn Avenue, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The incident occurred around 5:27 p.m. on February 6, 2022.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, May 6, 2022.


