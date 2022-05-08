U.S. Senate Committee Approves Key Legislation for NHAS Funding

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The United States Senate Committee has approved key legislation for America’s National Heritage Areas (NHAs) which includes areas in Venango and Crawford Counties.

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources advanced an amended version of the National Heritage Area Act, or S. 1942, that will provide long-term authorization for America’s National Heritage Areas (NHAs) and a steady stream of federal funding for these critical designations, including the Oil Region National Heritage Area comprised of Venango County and southeastern Crawford County in northwest Pa.

The Committee approved the legislation on Tuesday, May 3, without opposition through a bipartisan voice vote.

S. 1942 is originally sponsored by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) and has 15 bipartisan co-sponsors. Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY) and David McKinley (R-WV) are sponsoring similar legislation in the House.

“Long term authorization is vital to the heritage preservation and economic development activities of the Oil Region National Heritage Area,” said John R. Phillips, II, Oil Region Alliance President and CEO. “Alleviating the worry of sunsetting would allow us to focus more of our energy and resources on forwarding the mission of our organization, instead of having to fight for reauthorization every few years.”

The National Heritage Area Act establishes standard criteria for the funding, management, and designation of National Heritage Areas across the country and sets an annual authorization of up to $1 million for all National Heritage Areas. S. 1942 takes aim at a challenge that as many as 45 existing NHAs will experience in the next two years, when their authorization sunsets and must be approved by Congress, typically through an individual bill. If enacted, the National Heritage Area Act would prevent future funding cliffs.

The Oil Region National Heritage Area was congressionally designated in 2004 because of the area’s significance as the birthplace of the modern petroleum industry and is managed by the Oil Region Alliance. The mission of the Alliance is to increase the prosperity of the Oil Region by enticing all people to live, work, learn, and play in “the Valley that Changed the World” through the preservation, promotion, development, and support of historical, educational, natural, recreational, residential, commercial, and industrial destinations.

The Alliance focuses on heritage preservation, economic development, tourism promotion, and outdoor recreation development.

President Ronald Reagan established National Heritage Areas in 1984 when he signed a bill that created the Illinois and Michigan Canal National Heritage Area. Since then, 54 additional NHAs have been created across the United States, all through community-led efforts. Rather than an enclosed park as is typical of other programs administered by the National Park Service (NPS), NHAs are lived-in spaces that often span large geographic areas that cross multiple jurisdictions, including a total of 591 counties in 34 states.

NHAs are administered by a local coordinating entity and receive matching funds through the National Park Service but are not National Park units. Importantly, they do not impact the private property rights of existing landowners within or adjacent to an NHA designation. In addition to Congressionally authorized matching funds, NPS provides technical assistance and a strong partnership. A 2012 study determined that NHAs are responsible for a nearly $13 billion economic impact in the communities they serve – a nearly 500% return on their federal funding.

Over the last several years, the Alliance of National Heritage Areas (ANHA), of which the Oil Region National Heritage Area is a member, has worked to pass legislation that would secure the future for all of America’s National Heritage Areas and has strongly supported the National Heritage Area Act.

The organization developed a short video to explain the importance of NHAs and the need for a uniform system of funding and reauthorization. View it on YouTube under the title “Support the National Heritage Areas Act” or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=JOWjZNCUnno.

“The Alliance of National Heritage Areas applauds the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and in particular Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso, for giving a stamp of approval to the National Heritage Area Act,” said Sara Capen, Chair of ANHA. “This legislation will ensure that our members can continue to do what they do best: explore and celebrate the people and places that made America what it is today. We are also deeply indebted to Senators Stabenow and Blunt, whose tireless efforts are why the National Heritage Area Act is one step closer to crossing the finish line.”

