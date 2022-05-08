William Walter Weaver “Bill” of Clarion, peacefully reached life’s end on the evening of May 5, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on October 16, 1969; he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Weaver of Clarion.

Bill is survived by his sister Rose, Clancy and his twin brother Mike.

He is also survived by John Schaaf, Dave Molder, his nephews Nick, Kyle, Joe and his nieces A.J. and Tessa.

Bill leaves behind many beloved family members, friends, especially his ZETA sisters and finally his family dog Rebel who will all miss him dearly.

Bill loved spending time with his family, friends, working at Gemmel, his ZETA sisters, car cruises and trips to Disney World.

Bill was always joyful and kind to so many.

Many will miss seeing Bill’s shining face walking around town.

Bill graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1992 and worked for years over twenty five years for Clarion University at Gemmel food court.

He had a very special relationship with the ZETA sorority and was the only male member of an all girls group.

He was also very lucky to have the “Weaver Girls” (the women who worked closely with Bill’s father at Paul A. Weaver Jewelers on Main Street) who have always been family to the Weaver family.

Bill loved going to car shows with is good friends Kim and Bob and the Autumn Leaf Festival was one of Bill’s favorite times of the year.

He spent spend every night going “uptown” to go out and get food.

Bill also loved graphic t-shirts that had many of his favorite shows which always gave him something to look forward to everyday.

Viewing services will be held at Goble Funeral Home Tuesday, May 10th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 PM.

Family will receive friends at the Immaculate Conception Parish at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 11th followed by Mass at 11:00 AM.

Family invites anyone unable to attend to stop by the house after 12:30 PM for lunch.

In lieu of flowers of food donations to the Weaver family, requests donations to either The Clarion Free Library or the Tri-County Animal Shelter. https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/how-to-help/donate/overview.html

Bill loved food and family so if you would like to honor Bill’s love for food please feel free to share family recipes with the family.

https://clarionfreelibrary.org/about/

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

