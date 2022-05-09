A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 43. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Light southeast wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

