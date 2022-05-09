Carolyn M. Lehman, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Daughter of the late Chester and Celestine A. (Barnhart) Hawkins, she was born October 22, 1934 in Franklin, PA.

Carolyn married the love of her life, Glenn F. Lehman on December 17, 1955. Glenn preceded her in death on December 22, 1984 leaving a void in her heart and life.

She retired from Joy Manufacturing as a Clerical Worker after 48 years of service.

Carolyn was a very active member of the Congress Hill Church of God. She enjoyed quilting with the church ladies, helping with soup dinners and singing in the choir.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her grandsons, William Kilgore and his wife, Dawn of Oil City, Steven R. White and his wife, Alicia of Washington, and Jeffrey A. White of Pittsburgh; her great grandchildren, Haylee Kilgore, Megan Kilgore, Lucy White, and one more on the way; her brothers, Kenneth Hawkins and his wife, Sally of Franklin, Rodney Hawkins of Franklin, Chester Hawkins, Jr. and his wife, Sandy of Franklin, and Conrad Hawkins of Shippenville; and her sister, Reta Hawkins of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn is preceded in death by her daughter, Delores White; her granddaughter, Ann Marie Kilgore; and her grandson, Michael Kilgore.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

A special thanks goes out to The Caring Place, Asera Care and her nurse, Erin, who took such wonderful care of Carolyn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Carolyn will be laid to rest with her husband in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Carolyn’s memory to Franklin Public Library, 421 12th St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Carolyn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

