Cornerstone Church of Clarion Welcomes Senior Pastor Easlon

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cornerstone Church of Clarion is excited to announce the arrival of Pastor Joshua Easlon.

Senior Pastor Josh and his family came to Cornerstone from Paris, Texas, where he was born and raised; they were officially welcomed into the Cornerstone family on February 27, 2022.

Before moving here, Pastor Josh served as both Senior Pastor and Missionary. Most recently, Pastor Josh was the Senior Pastor at The Gathering Church in Dearborn, Michigan, a church that he and a team began in November of 2020. The Gathering Church was planted to reach the largest Muslim community in the United States. Prior to pastoring at The Gathering Church, Josh and his family served as missionaries in the country of Nigeria through World Baptist Fellowship Mission.

Pastor Josh believes that his call is to love the people of Cornerstone and the people of Clarion and to serve them.

“I believe it is my mission to listen, to learn, to love, and to lead the awesome people of Cornerstone as we chase after our King together,” he said.

Pastor Josh Easlon earned his Master’s degree in Theological Studies from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Bible and Interdisciplinary Studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

Pastor Josh joins the Cornerstone family along with his wife, Rachel, and their children, Blace and Willow.

Cornerstone Church of Clarion is located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA.

