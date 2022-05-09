Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

This position is based out of the Seneca office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed such as the Grove City and Brookville offices. Travel benefits are provided.

Candidates must be positive, team-oriented individuals dedicated to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include:

Data collection and documentation in EHR

Chair-side doctor assistance

Performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, medical assistant or individual with medical office experience preferred. Training will be provided.

Send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631; email [email protected]

Employment applications are available at www.laureleye.com. EOE

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.