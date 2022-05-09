Letter to the Editor: National Fuel Gas Company Releases Statement On Union Negotiations

The following letter was submitted by Carly Manino, Director of Corporate Communications for National Fuel.

IBEW 2154P/PS is a union bargaining unit that represents 242 National Fuel employees, mostly in Pennsylvania. The union has reported that its membership authorized a strike. As part of its business continuity plans, National Fuel prepares for work stoppages by deploying trained supervisors, with decades of field experience, to maintain safe operations, including responding to emergency calls, should a work stoppage be called. In this instance, although every reasonable effort is made to avoid a strike, the Company has its strike action plan in place and, should a strike be called, will maintain the safe and reliable service that customers, employees and regulators expect.

On April 8, 2022, the Pennsylvania IBEW Local 2154P/PS voted not to ratify National Fuel’s best and final contract offer. The Company met on numerous occasions with union leadership to secure a new contract prior to the expiration date of April 13, 2022. Those efforts were unsuccessful. The Company declared impasse and implemented its Best and Final Offer, a common and lawful practice when the parties are unable to reach agreement. At all times and continuing today, the Company has remained ready, willing, and able to bargain in good faith with union leadership.

The Company’s Best and Final Offer includes benefits and wage increases that went into effect on April 13, 2022. As of that date, the average hourly rate for all classifications increased by 12%, with further increases resulting in an average of 21% for the duration of the proposed 4-year contract term. In fact, the financial package implemented by the Company provides across-the-board financial gains for the union members, with nothing taken away or reduced. Additional vacation time, an enhanced 401-K match and an increased out-of-town per diem was provided to members.

As is its right, however, union membership rejected the Company’s offer and the negotiations resumed. On April 29, 2022, the union voted to authorize a strike.

Regional wage differentials have been reflected in fully-bargained agreements between the Company and 2154P for generations. They reflect, in part, the sizable difference in cost of living between metro Buffalo and north-central Pennsylvania. National Fuel has a longstanding practice of providing fair, equitable and competitive wages together with a generous suite of employee benefits. The result has been high retention rates and harmonious relations with all unions representing the Company’s workforce, for decades.

National Fuel emphatically rejects the union leadership’s contention that members are subject to termination without just cause. The Company has operated under collective bargaining agreements and labor laws since their inception and takes no disciplinary action without just cause or due process. Disciplinary procedures under labor contracts and labor laws are diligently observed. At the same time, the Company takes seriously its obligation to maintain safe operations for customers and employees, and that includes protecting the ability to, on rare occasion, discipline union members who violate company safety rules and other practices.

The Company has bargained and will continue to bargain in good faith with union leadership and has engaged in no activities, and will continue to engage in no activities, that interfere with the employees’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

The union’s claim that a strike will risk the safe operation of National Fuel’s gas delivery systems is completely false. Maintaining readiness for a strike is an ordinary function of any responsible company’s business continuity plan. As noted above, trained supervisors, managed by experts with decades of experience in the field, will be deployed to assure that in the event of a strike, safe and reliable service continues, as customers, employees and regulators expect.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.